Clarice Mae Morgan August 7, 1929 - March 16, 2019 San Diego Clarice Mae Morgan passed away at home Saturday, March 16th, at age 89, with friends at her side.Clarice was born in Oroville, WA, to parents Mable and Jim Johnson. She moved to California with her husband Gordon Wortman and started their family there. They had two daughters, Wanda and Debbie. Clarice was widowed early, and after a few years, met and married Max Morgan who preceded her in death in 2014, after 41 years together. Her marriage to Max added three children to the family, Glenn, Danny and Jane, who all have preceded her in death.In life, Clarice worked for SDG&E in the large accounts department, and retired after 28 years. During retirement she and Max did some traveling, and she enjoyed listening to Max sing at little piano lounges with friends, taking care of her yard, BBQ's with friends, and gathering at Home Town Buffet to see who they might run into for dinner. In her later years she enjoyed watching the birds come splash in the bird bath, watching the bunny who lived under her shed come out to eat grass, and seeing her little black bird with a white belly come and watch her eat breakfast each morning.Clarice is survived by her daughters Wanda and Debbie, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other family, friends and neighbors who were active in her daily life and will miss her wonderful smile.Services will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Salli Lynn Chapel, 4300 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA. 92113, April 7, 2019, at 1:00pm. A reception will be held at her home in Clairemont, 4236 Seri St. San Diego, 92117 following the services at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation at www.lbhcf.org/donate/For more detail or to sign the guestbook, go to www.greenwoodsd.com. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019