Claudia Mae Stall November 20, 1940 - April 7, 2020 LA MESA Claudia Mae Stall, born in San Fernando, California on November 20, 1940, passed away April 7, 2020, in La Mesa, California. Predeceased by her parents, Lester and Lucile Boles Stall, and she is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Moran of La Mesa, California, and Judy Meltzer (Neal) of Denver, Colorado, one niece and two nephews.She graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1959. After High School Claudia worked in Santa Barbara at General Telephone then moved to Palm Desert and worked at several resort hotels. She moved to continue her education in San Diego.She attended Santa Barbara City College, College of the Desert and Southwestern College she went on to graduate from San Diego State University in 1973. After her graduation, Claudia worked for the SDSU library in several departments and found her true vocation as the head of the Collection Preservation Department. She won several awards and was recognized as a leader in her field of expertise. Her 30 year tenure was highlighted by the many co-workers, students and patrons with whom she shared her keen interests and her great since of humor. Claudia was truly a fine artist of amazing, wide raging abilities. She was always finding new mediums to explore and master. She was never without a project her most recent project was an afghan she donated for a raffle at her assisted living facility. She gave many of her projects away to her many friends and family members. No services are planed. A gathering of family and friends in remembrance is planned for November, time and place to be announced.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The San Diego State University Alumni Association in Claudia's name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020