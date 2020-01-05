|
|
Claudia May Taylor July 31, 1927 - December 21, 2019 Encinitas Claudia was born in Los Angeles, the only child of Claude and Alvina Gillespie.She was a life-long learner, a voracious reader, and an avid traveler, going to Europe 11 times plus a solo trip around the world. She was active in the Lakeside Farms PTA, the Los Angeles High School Alumni Association, and at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where she taught CCD and was one of the first Lay Eucharistic Ministers at OLPH and later was active at St. John the Evangelist in Encinitas.Having been born and raised an only child, her greatest desire was to have a large family. In her later years, she would just marvel at the size of her family, and it brought her great joy.She was preceded in death by three husbands, first by our dad, Wyatt Hall in 1973, then in later years by Gordon Campbell and then John Taylor of Encinitas. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wyatt W., and step-son, Richard. She is survived by her children, Cathie Kenefick of Satsuma, FL, Steve Hall of Lakeside, Kevin Hall of Carlsbad, and Ellen Hall of Tombstone, AZ. In addition, she has 12 grandkids, 13 great-grandkids, and 4 great-great-grandkids. The viewing is on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 3:00-4:00 at El Camino Mortuary, Encinitas. Her funeral mass and burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel in San Diego on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The Rosary will begin at 11:00 with mass and burial to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020