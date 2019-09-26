|
Clayton Calvin Wiest March 11, 1928 - August 26, 2019 Carlsbad, CA There is a saying that you can tell who a person was by the legacy they left behind. Clayton Calvin Wiest left an indelible mark on the world. Its effects will ripple through the sands of time and will be felt for generations to come.Born March 11, 1928 to John and Eva Wiest (brothers Eugene and Erwin), Clayton and his family lived a modest life in Herreid, South Dakota. He attended University of South Dakota at Vermillion, graduating with both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. In 1945, during his time at USD, Clayton convinced the Symphony Director to teach him the bass fiddle in exchange for three years musicianship with the symphony. His love of education did not stop at the University of South Dakota, he went on to obtain a second Master's in Education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD. After Graduation, Clayton moved to Pollock, South Dakota and became the Music Teacher at Pollock High School. During his time at Pollock High School he met his future wife, Margaret Jewel Hanning and the two were married in 1951. Upon returning from their honeymoon, Clayton received a draft notice for the Korean War. Once deployed, Clayton learned they were expecting their first child, Jewel Beth, but it would be 18 more months before he could finally meet her. In 1955 Clayton was appointed as Justice of the Peace in Pollock by the town council and served until the family moved to Carlsbad, CA in 1957.During Clayton's time in the military, he was bestowed the honor of lecturing for the United Nations. He served as Chief Instructor teaching required orientation for soldiers assigned as Security Forces in Japan. Honorable discharged from the US Army in May 1953, he was given a Letter of Appreciation from his superiors at Camp Drake for his time lecturing between November 1951 and May 1953. This Letter of Appreciation sang his praises and told of the loss the whole section would feel at his departure.Over the course of the next few years Clayton and Jewel would become parents two more times adding Helen Marie and Anne Michelle to their family. In 1957 Clayton and Jewel moved their family Carlsbad, CA where Clayton helped open the new MiraCosta College campus and became a Professor of English and German. Clayton went on to spend the next 31 years instructing students in German and English. He was named a Fulbright Fellow to the Goethe Institute in Germany, Chair of the Letters Department, and Academic Senate President until his retirement in 1988. He was named Professor Emeritus to MiraCosta College in 1992. Fondly remembered by students as the "weirdest teacher out there". One student was quoted as saying "If every teacher on this campus had the spirit, scope and effective built-in interest this puts into his classes, the whole institution would be revolutionized. Teach and learning would take off like a jet-propelled plane into the skies of fulfillment."As an avid traveler, Clayton often claimed that so much is gained by experiencing other cultures one can't afford not to go. Europe was one of his favorite places to visit. His travels included England, Austria, Russia, Germany, Holland, Italy, and several trips to France. Doing his best to instill his love of travel into his three daughters, they came along with him on one particularly memorable trip abroad. While in Paris, one summer, the four travelers walked the steps of the Eiffel Tower, the girls in brand new shoes. Stories from his numerous travels abound, but the trek up the Eiffel Tower, blisters and all, remain one of the favorites of the sisters. Clayton was known for his love of culture in all forms. In July 1971, Clayton was named as Secretary to the Carlsbad City Library Board. Being the first Librarian at Carlsbad High and his love of language made him uniquely qualified to serve on the board. In 1990, Clayton's love for lighthouses and his long-time support of the US Lighthouse Society earned him an appointment as a Lifetime Commissioner. Of all his loves, Clayton's ultimate love of music and classical composers such as Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, and Addinsell fueled his desire to play. A self-taught pianist, a beautifully restored grand piano sits front and center in his living room. If you were lucky enough to hear Clayton play, his ability to sit at any piano (with or without sheet music) could transport you to another time and place. Of all of his accomplishments, passing his love of music to his children and grandchildren was his greatest.Clayton was preceded in death by both of his parents, John K. Wiest and Eva Wiest, both of his brothers Eugene and Erwin, son-in-law Larry Michael, and late wife Margaret Jewel Hanning. He is survived by his daughters, Beth Hanashiro, Helen Michael and Anne Wiest; his son-in-law, Dave Hanashiro; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.He will be well and truly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2:30pm on the north end of Holiday Park, 1055 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019