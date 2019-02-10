Clem Harold Abrams July 31, 1940 - December 12, 2018 La Jolla Clem Harold Abrams, 78, of La Jolla, died Wednesday, December 12, at Scripps Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Born in La Jolla at the old Scripps Hospital on July 31, 1940, he was proud to be a local La Jollan. He lived in La Jolla Shores before there was mail service, spending part of his childhood in Poway. Clem was the son of Harold Abrams, AIA, a prominent La Jolla architect, and Jane Esther Underhill. Clem graduated from La Jolla High School (1958) and Cal Western University Pt. Loma with a degree in business administration. He initially worked for contractor Carlos Tavares on the San Carlos development. He proceeded to develop a long list of properties throughout San Diego County, including residential and retail in Rancho Peasquitos and Mira Mesa, and several commercial corners in La Jolla, including the Pearl Street Plaza, Hippo Citron, and Pannikin/D.G. Wills. In his later years, he built concrete tilt-up office buildings and entitled large residential subdivisions in Chula Vista, Mira Mesa, and Otay Mesa (Candlelight).Clem was part of La Jolla's historic local beach culture, playing volleyball at Marine St. during the 60s/70s and La Jolla Shores in the 80s/90s. He was a part of the infamous Mac Meda Destruction Company. In his twenties, he was an amateur race car driver competing in multi-state, open-wheel events. His favorite race car was a Lotus 19 and his best race the Tijuana Road Race. He was a loyal San Diego sports fan; a Gulls season ticketholder since their inaugural 1966 season. He watched Padres and Chargers games religiously. Clem regularly donated to charitable causes including Children's Hospital and local sports and civic organizations. He will be remembered fondly for his kindness and gentle heart.He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dia (Kenshalo) Abrams; two children, Crisara B. Abrams and Clinton K. Abrams, of La Jolla; sisters, Alice and Mary, of La Jolla; niece, Sarah, of La Jolla; three nephews, Andrew, of Hawaii, and James (Patti) and Mike (Kelli) Larsen, of San Diego; and three grandnieces, Jessica, Hannah (Michael) and Amber, of Valley Center. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 16, at noon. Please contact Crisara at [email protected] for information. A private burial at El Camino Cemetery will be held later. Donations may be made to the : www.kidney.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary