Clement Adams Batt November 23, 1931 - July 22, 2019 SAN DIEGO Our beloved uncle, Clement Batt, age 87, passed away on July 22, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Edna and Anthony Batt. He was a long-time resident of Pacific Beach, San Diego, arriving in 1947. He attended La Jolla High School and obtained a degree in Philosophy from the University of San Diego. Clem served in U.S. Army, Korean War and saw action at "Pork Chop Hill". During the 1950-60's Clem was a popular figure at local social establishments, favorites being the old "Crown Club" and "The Kokomo" when he met and married his devoted wife, Wanda. They loved life together until her passing in 2010. Clem started a successful business, "Brown & Frank Sales Co." supling ice cream to all U.S. Navy ships.Clem loved his Dachshund dogs, smoking cigars, going to the beach and camping trips. As a Boxing enthusiast, he sponsored up and coming boxers in promoting their careers. He also donated to many local charities. Clem had one sister, Mary Lou Lannen, and four Batt brothers, Richard, William, and Garth (all deceased). He is survived by Stuart, age 98 who resides with his wife, Netti in River Falls, WI, and 16 nieces and nephews.Clem was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. A Military Honors Service is scheduled on 11- 7-2019 at 11:00 am at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery (office vehicle line-up).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019