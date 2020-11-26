Clement F. X. Carroll, M.D.

July 23, 1939 - November 21, 2020

Alexandria, LA

Clement "Clem" F.X. Carroll passed away in Alexandria, Louisiana on November 21, 2020. He was 81 years of age. Born in Dublin, Ireland on July 23, 1939 to Clement and Eileen Carroll, Clem attended Belvedere College before pursuing studies in Classics at Trinity College and earning a medical doctorate from University College Dublin (RCSI). Following residencies in England and the United States, he went on to practice cardiology in Southern California for 20 years prior to joining the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he served until his retirement in 2010.Clem was an inquisitive soul who loved meeting people and hearing their stories. He was a scholar of history, classic film buff, railway enthusiast, golfer, and lover of the arts who was fascinated by cultures different than his own. Although he had diverse interests, he viewed medicine as his vocation and was "on call" to respond whenever needed, whether at a hospital bedside or the scene of an accident. His genuine affection for family, friends, and patients alike was ever-present. Clem was proud of both his Irish and O'Carroll family roots and helped to instill these as well as his Catholic faith in his five children and beyond.Clem is survived by his children: Patrick, Sean, Colleen, Megan, and Kevin; daughter-in-law: Valerie; grandchildren: Ella, Emma, Ciara, and Finn; sister: Geraldine Plunkett; brothers: Ivan and Jim Carroll; former spouse: Margaret "Margie"; nephews and numerous relatives and friends around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Madeleine O'Neill.Clem loved the San Diego area from Coronado to Campo and shared many fond memories with family and friends. He enjoyed being active in community service organizations as well as the parishes of Santa Sophia in Spring Valley and St. Luke's in El Cajon.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating time to a needy and worthy cause.



