Clementine Tina' Colling December 24, 1932 - December 10, 2019 Oceanside Clementine Tina' Colling passed away at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California, on December 10, 2019, at the age of 86 years. She leaves to mourn her husband of 67 years, Jerry Colling, M. D.; sons, Timothy and his wife, Linda, Scott and his wife, Laura, John, and Matthew and his fiance, Roseann; daughter, Amy Camp and her husband, Mark Camp; and sisters, Priscilla Diggs, Deb Woster and Dorothy Lamson; as well as 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Carlsbad Community Church Worship Center at the corner of Jefferson and Pine on Saturday, January 18th, at 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St., Carlsbad, California 92008.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020