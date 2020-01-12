Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clementine Colling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clementine Colling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clementine Colling Obituary
Clementine Tina' Colling December 24, 1932 - December 10, 2019 Oceanside Clementine Tina' Colling passed away at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California, on December 10, 2019, at the age of 86 years. She leaves to mourn her husband of 67 years, Jerry Colling, M. D.; sons, Timothy and his wife, Linda, Scott and his wife, Laura, John, and Matthew and his fiance, Roseann; daughter, Amy Camp and her husband, Mark Camp; and sisters, Priscilla Diggs, Deb Woster and Dorothy Lamson; as well as 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Carlsbad Community Church Worship Center at the corner of Jefferson and Pine on Saturday, January 18th, at 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St., Carlsbad, California 92008.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clementine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -