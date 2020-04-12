|
Cleo Willits Long July 24, 1921 - March 30, 2020 San Diego In loving memory of our beloved mother, who will be greatly missed. Cleo was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, and moved to San Diego, CA, at 6 years old. She was married to Merle "Shorty" Long, who preceded her in death in 2002. Cleo was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her children, Linda Long, Susan Long, and Shirley Long Rogozienski; her grandchildren, Eric, Catherine and Matthew, and her great-grandchildren, Ariella, Julianna, and Charlie. Cleo will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020