Cleotilde Tillie' Revelez June 1, 1925 - May 29, 2020 Granite Bay Tillie Revelez, age 94, was born in Ontario, CA June 1, 1925 to Carlos Heredia (DOD 1957) & Josefa Leon (DOD 1950). Tillie passed away May 29, 2020 at home in Granite Bay, CA with her beloved son Carlos Parong and daughter in law Michelle Rhea. She loved many things in her life, but none more than her family, especially her husband Ismael Revelez (DOD 2015), her children Lupe' Parong, Rodolfo Parong (DOD 1949), Carlos Parong & Josie Parong (DOD 1986), her grandchildren Marc Ruggirello & Carly Hart, and her great grandchildren Amanda Ruggirello, Michael Ruggirello, Cruz Hicks, Maximus Hart, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins Tillie will always be remembered for her warmth, love, generosity, smile, and her amazing life stories. Catholic Service at Lambert Funeral Home in Roseville, CA. Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102.



