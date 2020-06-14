Clifford Zimmer June 29, 1925 - May 23, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Cliff was born the youngest of eight siblings on a farm near Springfield, Ohio, to parents E.A. Zimmer and Maude Robbins.After graduating first in his high school class, Cliff immediately enlisted in the Navy V5 program and was still in pilot training when the war ended. Entering De Paul University in Chicago, he earned an LLB degree and then a Master of Patent Laws from John Marshall Law School.Cliff met Donna Offenbacher in the Ohio Wesleyan University library while in the service, and they were married for 73 years. After practicing trademark law in Chicago for five years, they moved to Chappaqua, N.Y. He worked for Union Carbide Corp. in New York City as a trademark attorney for 28 years before retiring to San Diego.For 62 years, Cliff served in church choirs in both Chappaqua and Rancho Bernardo. He especially enjoyed singing in the choir's European concert tours. He volunteered on many projects of the church building and grounds committee also. In Chappaqua, he built a log cabin out of the trees he cut down in his woods. He worked for many years, creating rock walls and trails in the Nativescape Garden at The Wild Animal Park.Cliff was known for his lively sense of humor, integrity, solid work ethic, and faith in God. He is survived by his wife, Donna; their three sons: Bruce (Maria), Kirk (Rhonda), and Scott; grandchildren: Bryan (Kate), Crystal (Nate), and Daniel; great-grandchildren: Luca, Marco, Leila, and Wesley. Cliff had many nieces and nephews in Ohio.A future memorial service will be scheduled at Rancho Bernardo Community Church.



