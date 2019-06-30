Resources More Obituaries for Clifton Foster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clifton G. Foster Jr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Clifton G. Bud Foster Jr. June 5, 1931 - April 19, 2019 Coronado Clifton G. "Bud" Foster, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Friday, April 19, at home in Coronado, following a lengthy illness.Bud was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 5, 1931, where he attended Catholic schools and the University of Tennessee before acceptance to the US Naval Academy, graduating with the class of 1954.His illustrious naval career spanned 29 years, and started on the destroyer Stribling (DD-678), followed by Submarine School and assignment to USS Ronquil (SS-396). That assignment was followed by his second submarine duty to the USS Bulgara (SS-331), where orders to nuclear power school sent him to advanced training in New London, CT and Saratoga Springs, NY. He reported to the USS Ethan Allen(SSBN-608) being constructed in New London, Connecticut, then on to another new construction, the USS Daniel Webster (SSBN-626), where he was chief engineer. Subsequent tours included being the executive officer of the USS Sculpin (SSN-590), TRAFAC in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, USS Lafayette, serving as its CO. Accepting a job at the Pentagon, he was Executive Assistant, and Senior Aid for Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Sub Warfare.Following that, he was assigned to the USS Proteus (AS-19) on Guam, as Commanding Officer (CO), and then Hawaii to COMSUBRON ONE. His final tour of duty would take him to Naval Operations Staff (OPNAV), in Norfolk, VA, retiring in 1983, with the rank of Captain. Upon retirement, Bud took on a second successful career, becoming a real estate agent and property manager with a fellow submariner, forming Dolphin Realty. This would lead him to serving as Director of the Board of the San Diego Realtor Association. He also delved into local politics, volunteering for the San Diego County Republican Party, often as precinct captain. You could often find Bud volunteering his time at his beloved church, Sacred Heart, in Coronado, in various ways, such as an usher, a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, coordinating the Interfaith Shelter, or heading the Chapter Charities in San Diego County, to name a few. He was quite proud, and humbled, to be among a select group of people to be a recipient of the Matthew 25 Award, which is given annually by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of San Diego, recognizing "parishioners, individuals and couples, nominated by their pastors or their schools, who through their compassionate service, exemplify Christ's ministry to those in need". He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Alicia Weeks of Coronado, daughters Beverly McElroy, Laura Clarke (Kevin), and Jessica Roth (Jeff) and son, Clifton (Tina), grandchildren Landon Foster, Kelsey Clarke, Devan Clarke, and Jeffrey Roth, along with numerous nieces and nephews throughout Tennessee and Florida, and South Carolina. Bud was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Lee, and son, Stephen Michael; parents, Clifton G Foster, and Mary Margaret England; sisters, Eugenia Dunn and Josephine Schrenk.Bud was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, with full military honors, on May 7th. Memorial gifts may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, "Building Fund," 655 "C" Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118, or a . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries