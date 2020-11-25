Clifton Seth Schermerhorn

December 31, 1950 - November 5, 2020

San Diego

Clifton Seth Schermerhorn, M.D., beloved husband, father, grandfather, physician and Veteran, passed away November 5, 2020 of natural causes. Clifton grew up in Gardena, CA where he excelled as a football star at Gardena High School. He later played football at Brigham Young University, ultimately transferring to Cal State Fullerton where he earned his bachelor's degree and discovered an interest in science and medicine. During college and thereafter, Clifton joined the Air National Guard, became an officer, and served our nation in the Vietnam War. After college, Clifton continued to serve his country as an officer in the US Army National Guard. Clifton later attended Medical School in Cincinnati, OH and completed his medical residency in Norman, OK. After returning to Southern California, Clifton established a successful medical practice as a physician and surgeon in the greater Orange County area, earning numerous awards and recognition as one of Orange County's top medical professionals over the years. "Doc" enjoyed attending his son and daughter's sporting events and was always their biggest supporter. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his grandchildren in his free time. Dr. Schermerhorn will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and charisma. He was known for always having a joke to share, a scratcher lottery ticket to give away, and a smile. Dr. Schermerhorn spoke numerous languages and went out of his way to make friends with those around him. "Doc" was a proud Mason, and at his request, the Irvine Masonic lodge will be conducting a private ceremony to commemorate his life. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.



