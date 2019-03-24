Home

Col. Jane M. Boehrer

Col. Jane M. Boehrer Obituary
Col. Jane M. Boehrer November 26, 1937 - February 25, 2019 Solana Beach passed away at her home at 81. Survived by two of her five siblings, and eleven nieces and nephews. Jane earned a BS from the University of Wisconsin and completed a year internship at the UCSF Medical School in dietetics before joining the US Air Force. Through active service and as a reservist, she earned the rank of Colonel. Jane worked for the SDUSD for 25 years, as of Director of Food and Nutrition Services. She was a member of the St. John's Catholic Church, 1001 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. A 10:30am Rosary followed by a Memorial Mass will be held there on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
