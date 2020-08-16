Robert Mark Bob' Tremmel, Lt. Col. USMC (Ret.)

March 3, 1926 - August 5, 2020

Carlsbad

The world lost a true hero on August 5, 2020, with the passing into eternal life of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert Mark Tremmel. A member of the greatest generation, he served in the Marine Corps for 30 years and was a veteran of Iwo Jima in WW2, Korea, and Vietnam.Born March 3, 1926, in Metairie, LA to John Oliver Tremmel and Theresa Cox Tremmel, Bob, as he was called, was one of five children, including John Tremmel, who was also in the USMC and was killed in WW2, Edward Tremmel, Donald Tremmel and Janet Johnston (wife of Richard Johnston). Upon graduation from Notre Dame High School in Biloxi, he entered the Marine Corps with several classmates. After WW2, he graduated from Spring Hill College, Mobile, Alabama. Growing up in Biloxi, Mississippi, helped mold Bob into a man of quiet strength with a keen sense of humor and fun, a taste for Gulf Coast seafood, and an abiding love of God, family, and country.Bob was the devoted husband of 64 years to Barbara McClintic Tremmel, and the father of Theresa Morphew (Philip), Laura Tremmel (Scott Hunter), Robert Tremmel Jr. (Akiko), and Suzanne Browning (Richard). A man who put his love into action, he was constantly doing things for, and with, his family. He loved to decorate for holidays, and his Halloween displays were famous with neighborhood kids. As a military family, the Tremmels lived in many places, finally settling in Carlsbad, California, when Bob retired from the USMC in 1975.A devout Catholic, Bob served as an usher for St. Patrick's church in Carlsbad and was known for his faithfulness and grace. Barbara and Bob had an active social life and had many friends. Even in his later years, Bob loved to sit outside, and neighbors came by to see him.The patriarch of his family, Bob is survived by his seven grandchildren, Megan Gastelum, Michael Tremmel, Clayton Tremmel, Sierra Judd, Sara Tremmel, Russell Judd, and Lana Tremmel, and three great-grandchildren, Bixby Gastelum, Oliver Tremmel, and Rylah Tremmel.Bob and Barbara spent his last months in the Texas home of his daughter Suzanne Browning, and her husband, Richard, under the care of Hope Hospice.Bob left thousands of acts of courage and kindness in his wake, and his memory will be a constant inspiration to all who knew and loved him. Burial will be at Biloxi National Cemetery, where two of his brothers are also buried. Immediate family only will be present due to the coronavirus; however, his life is celebrated by countless relatives and friends who knew and loved him.The family asks that any donations be made to Hope Hospice at 611 North Walnut Ave. New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.There is a Youtube video about Bob and his time on Iwo Jima. Enter "Bob Tremmel remembers Iwo Jima" in the search box.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store