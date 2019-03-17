Colleen Brown Luke June 10, 1956 - March 12, 2019 Ramona Colleen Brown Luke passed away at home March 12, 2019. Colleen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put family, friends, and "those without" first.Born in San Diego to Edward J. Brown and Loraine C. Brown, she was the third eldest of nine children. Colleen grew up in Pt. Loma, graduating from Pt. Loma High in 1974. She then attended SDSU, earning a B.A. in Home Economics. After 25 years, Colleen retired from the Zoological Society of San Diego in 2012. Married for 37 years to her best friend and love of her life Bob, they raised 3 wonderful children: Andrew, Kathryn, and Edward. A talented seamstress with a love for cooking, hosting dinner parties, and Mickey Mouse, Colleen was a woman who gave back whenever, and wherever possible. An amazing and loving mother and grandmother, children held a special place in her heart. Colleen's faith and strong trust in God was a constant marker in her life.She is survived by her husband Robert Frederick Luke, daughter Katie, son Teddy, grandson, Arthur, son-in-law Brian Holste, mother Loraine, siblings Priscilla, Mo, Ed, Johnene, Tom, Shari, Katie, and Maggie.Colleen follows her eldest son Andrew, and her father Edward into heaven to eternal rest and peace.Services will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Thursday, March 21st, Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10 am. Donations may be made to the Andrew Robert Luke Scholarship Fund and sent to the family home, flowers can be sent directly to St. Agnes Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary