



Colleen Collins Major Daoust

November 22, 1933 - November 17, 2020 Colleen Fay Collins Major Daoust November 22, 1933 November 17, 2020 San Diego/Carlsbad, CA. Colleen Daoust died on November 17, 2020 of old age. She had suffered from dementia for several years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Virginia Collins of St. Louis, and her former husbands, Roger Daoust and Fred Major (father of her children). She was the beloved mother of Teresa ("Terri") Major of Nashville, TN, Christine McCabe (Clarence "Terry"), and Frederick Major (Sandy) of Carlsbad, CA, each of whom feels blessed beyond words to have been her child. She was their best friend, eternal support system, confidant, and ray of sunshine. She was the dear grandmother of Kenny and Reagan Major, Marychene Brodie, Clarence ("Terry)(Katie), Randy and Ricky (Lisa) McCabe, Kelsey Major Wright, and Lindsay and Jessica Major. She was the great-grandmother of Caden, Ava, and Elijah McCabe, Ella Wright, and Gianna McCabe. Colleen was called "Lene" by her sister Suzanne Collins Hampton, who passed away in April of this year. Colleen loved being a mom and a wife to Roger. She and Roger were largely inseparable for their 33 years of marriage. She loved sailing and purchased a Ranger 26 sailboat as a single mom. Roger and Colleen were active members of Southwestern Yacht Club for many years. Colleen taught her daughters how to sew and she herself fashioned many beautiful outfits over the years. She woke every morning singing and loved music. Hearing her laughter would touch your soul. She was a girl scout leader, a wonderful cook, and Pink Lady volunteer at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Colleen was a graduate of Normandy High School in St. Louis, MO. She will be deeply missed for she was loved profoundly. **** Funeral/memorial services will be scheduled at Our Lady of Grace in 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store