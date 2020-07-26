Colleen Ernst October 8, 1929 - July 13, 2020 Carlsbad, Ca Colleen Ernst, 90, of Carlsbad CA. passed away peacefully on July 13th after visits with her loving children and their spouses. Colleen, the youngest of three daughters, was born October 8th, 1929 in Corydon, IA to Aten and Madge Brattain.In 1941 the family moved to Moline, Il where she attended John Deere Junior High and Moline High School.Colleen, aka "Coke", was vivacious, popular and loved her school years in Moline. A talented musician, she won the Illinois State music competition with the Oboe in high school. While attending Augustana College she met young WWII veteran Robert "Bob" Ernst. After graduation, Bob and Colleen married in June 1952, packed their car and headed west to start their life together in San Diego. Bob and Colleen raised their three children, Patti, Mike and Dave in Allied Gardens and Del Cerro. The young family packed into their station wagon and enjoyed Sundays at Mission Beach, drive in movies, vacations to Parchers Camp in Bishop Ca. and other road trips. Colleen would have considered her most significant role in life to be a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother to 6 grandsons. She fostered a love of reading for her children with trips to the local library. She searched out books which had won the Caldecott medal, for the "most distinguished American picture book for children". She let it be known it was a privilege to have our own library card. She was a member at the Rolando United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. After their children had grown, she and good friend Winnie Randolph, enjoyed many Lucy and Ethel moments working at See's Candy in Fashion Valley.In retirement years, Colleen and Bob spent many wonderful hours attending their grandsons sporting events. After Bob passed she eventually relocated to La Costa Glen to be closer to family. Colleen was a beloved resident with her radiant smile and thoroughly enjoyed many friendships and social activities. She loved Rubios mexican food and family gatherings where she was famous for her special green Jell-O dish. Colleen is survived by her children Patti Ross, Mike (Melissa) and Dave (Anthony Villa) Ernst and her six grandsons Kyle (Faustine), Travis (Kirsten) and Hunter Ross and Bryan (Krista), and Kevin and Patrick Ernst. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren.A small private service will be held at Fort Rosecrans where Colleen will rest with Bob.She will be missed by all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store