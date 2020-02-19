|
|
Colleen Mae Henderson December 26, 1933 - February 14, 2020 Escondido Colleen died peacefully in her home in Escondido on February 14, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelsey Williams and husband Jimmy Williams and great-grandson, Jacob Goodwin of Apex, NC; her nephews, John & Bryan Handley of Escondido, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Henderson; her sister, Virginia Handley; her daughter, Tonya Henderson; and her son, Terry Henderson. Funeral services will be held at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary in Escondido, CA on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020