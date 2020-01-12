|
Collette Anne Parr February 7, 1952 - December 18, 2019 San Diego With dignity, grace, and acceptance, Collette Anne Parr (maiden name Gilson) peacefully passed away on December 18, 2019. Collette grew up in Hollywood, CA, graduating from Marshall High school in 1970, after that moving to San Diego, graduating from San Diego State University in 1974 with a degree in Home Economics. She later took classes and learned computer sciences, entering the field of software development where she had a successful career as a senior configuration management specialist for over 30 years. Collette is remembered for having many interests and many friends. She was President of the San Diego Bead Society for five years. She was also on the Board of Directors of the San Diego Cactus and Succulent Club, where she served as Membership Chair and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership. She was a supporter of the Humane Society and was an avid photographer, having served as a team photographer for the Serra High School football team while her son played on the team. Most of all, Collette is remembered for her sincere connections to so many people. She was loved and gave love. She is survived by her husband, Terence; her son, Kienan, and his wife, Laura, and daughter, Monroe; her sister, Candiece Milford, as well as by stepchildren, Leslie Parr-Wogan and Stephanie Parr-Rosenfeld and their respective families. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on January 18 at the San Diego Woman's Club, 2557 Third Avenue, San Diego, CA, at 11:00 AM.Collette's favorite charities were Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society, World Vision, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020