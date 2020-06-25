Colonel Anthony John Adessa February 22, 1932 - June 18, 2020 San Marcos, Born in Newark, NJ to Italian immigrants Anthony John Adessa became a Golden Gloves Boxer receiving a Boxing Scholarship to the University of Alabama. While there he also ran the Mile for the University and was in ROTC, joining the US Army upon Graduation in 1953. Colonel Anthony John Adessa, served his country with distinction. As a master aviator he piloted Huey Gunships in three combat tours, Korea & Vietnam 1966 & 1970. While commander of a large US Army Helicopter Battalion on his third combat tour Anthony flew most every mission, living his motto "Never ask anyone to do what you wouldn't do yourself". His commendations include The Legion of Merit, 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal V Device, 14 air medals, Joint Service Commendation Medal, 2 Army Commendation Medals, Army of Occupation Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Civil Actions Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. In 1971 the Colonel served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. and later as the Director of Combat Development, Ft. Bliss TX. Retiring in 1978 Anthony led a life of supporting local organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America & the American Legion among others. Survived & Loved by his wife Emma (Susie) Adessa of San Marcos, CA, his two sons Blane Adessa of Cardiff by the Sea, CA & Frank Adessa of Sunnyvale, CA & daughter Kathleen (Kiki) Adessa of Encinitas, CA and two grandsons Anthony Adessa & Christian Adessa. Anthony loved watching Alabama Football with family, friends & alumni especially at the 55 Yard Line in San Marcos, CA. Col. Adessa will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Roll Tide Colonel!



