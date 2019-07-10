Home

Connie Jean Watkins June 10, 1952 - July 3, 2019 CHULA VISTA Connie Jean Watkins was called to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Jean Wallace and brother, Franklin Wade Wallace.Connie was born in Granite City, IL but has lived in Chula Vista for the last 63 years. She was very talented at sewing, crocheting and many other arts and crafts. She was very outgoing and never has met a stranger. She loved her family but was especially fond of her five grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.Connie is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Paul, two daughters, Susan Loyd (Michael) and Paula Gutierrez (Bryan), five grandchildren, Melissa Wallace, Randon Marez, Jesse and Irene Marez, Michael Wallace and Nathan Loyd, five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Juliet, Jillian, Jesse and Kane.Memorial Service with reception to follow: Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00am at LDS, 1515 Elder Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 92154.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 10, 2019
