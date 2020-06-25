Connie Kiilani Porlas-Pamaran March 25, 1970 - June 10, 2020 San Diego Connie Porlas-Pamaran passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on June 10, 2020, of natural causes.Connie was born and raised in San Diego, CA. Attended Madison High School where she played on the Basketball and Softball teams. She was Homecoming queen in 1987. Miss Clairemont in 1988 where then Councilman Bruce Henderson put up a billboard of her on Balboa Ave. and the entrance to the 5 Freeway. She traveled to Kona, HI, where she participated in the Fast Pitch tournament and achieved Best Batting Champion. She danced hula for Heali'i's Polynesian Revue. Coached Girl's softball at Mission Bay High School and worked at the Automobile Club of Southern California. Connie is preceded in death by her father, Conrad A. Porlas Jr. Survived by her mother, Alice Porlas, husband, Danny Reye Pamaran, her children, Jordan and Tyara Vazquez, stepson, DJ Pamaran, sisters and brothers, Katherine Porlas and Jeremy Sebestyen, Lorraine Porlas-Stafford and Gary Stafford, Thad and Sue Porlas, Nate Porlas, Xavier and Teri Porlas, 11 Nephews and 12 Nieces. Her Celebration of Life will be held at St. Catherine Laboure, 4124 Mt. Abraham Ave., San Diego, CA 92111, Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 11 am.In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Connie's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



