Connie Sue Sheets October 7, 1941 - May 26, 2020 San Diego Connie Sue Sheets was born in a farmhouse in Missouri on October 7, 1941. Her family moved to San Diego when she was eight.Connie Sue graduated from Helix High School and attended San Diego State University. She worked for The San Diego Union-Tribune for over 37 years as a Sr. Purchaser for the paper. She was a huge fan of Tony Gwynn and the San Diego Padres.Connie Sue was preceded in death by her daughter Tracie, and survived by daughter Stacie, son in law Steve, grandchildren Mollie Rae, Quintan, Ryan, and great-grandson Wyatt.Connie Sue passed on May 26, 2020, from Stevens Johnson Syndrome. Her daughter Stacie was holding her hand when Our Lord and her daughter Tracie came to welcome her to heaven.She was adored and is deeply missed.



