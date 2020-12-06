Constance Louise Marten Herbert
October 14, 1952 - November 18, 2020
Carlsbad
Constance Louise Marten Herbert passed away early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, at 1:43 a.m., from complications during treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Connie has to be one of God's finer creations. She was best described by a dear friend as the most loving, caring and thoughtful person who will be sorely missed by the many lives she touched.Connie was born on October 14, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dr. Milton and Dorothy Marten. She was the middle of seven brothers and sisters to grow up on the shores of Lake Erie in Euclid, Ohio, and graduated from Euclid High School in 1970. She followed her passion for art to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she graduated in 1974 with a degree in art. Connie taught art from 1975 to 1979 at Eastwood High School in Toledo. Always an adventurous and spirited one, Connie shifted careers and joined Delta Air Lines in 1979. Early on in her new home in Atlanta, Connie met her husband-to-be Jack, who became the love of her life. They married September 11, 1982, a day they would never forget, and later a day they could never forget.While living in Atlanta, Connie managed to raise three lovely daughters, all the while sharing her life as a flight attendant with husband Jack, who also traveled regularly. How do you do that? Somehow Connie managed, and at the same time, she also found the time for her art. She volunteered as a docent at Atlanta's prestigious High Museum of Art and even painted a welcoming mural of Paso Fino horses for an association's meeting.When Jack's new job brought the family to San Diego in 1997, Connie managed all the relocation activities, including finding a lovely home in Carlsbad. Here she would meet many wonderful people who would become the network of loving friends she has today.While her adventurous spirit never waned even after commuting several years to Delta's base in Los Angeles, Connie decided that after 27 years it was time to retire from Delta Air Lines. Not content with being inactive, Connie soon became a receptionist at La Costa Glen, a retirement community that was a five-minute drive from her home. In her mind, that was payback for all the commutes to Los Angeles. Connie loved interacting with the residents and eventually became an administrative assistant. Over the years, Connie performed a variety of duties, becoming the go-to person who could answer any question and explain how everything worked.Connie loved living in Southern California and working at La Costa Glen. Whenever she had the chance, she would walk her rescued dog Jake along the trails in the Batiquitos Lagoon. Jake found Connie through the animal support group Friends of County Animal Shelters, or FOCAS. Sadly the group no longer exists, but Jake's principal handlers volunteer their time and efforts at SPOT. SPOT stands for Saving Pets One at a Time, and is an all-volunteer rescue organization dedicated to saving dogs and cats in shelters. Jake became Connie's treasured and loving friend, for whom she deeply cared. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in the name of Connie Herbert to SPOT. Go to https://spotsavespets.org/
for the details.Connie battled AML for over 58 days; the actions by the Oncology and ICU doctors and nurses and their support teams at Scripps Green Hospital was nothing less than heroic. You can honor their efforts by donating in memory of Connie Herbert to https://donate.scripps.org/giving/scrippshealth
. During that time she received literally hundreds of units of blood, including the very special "matched" platelets. You may donate blood in remembrance of Connie Herbert at any San Diego Blood Bank location or event by using the code CH20.Connie was predeceased by her sister Ann Trainer Marten and is survived by her husband Jack, lovely daughters Meghan Hugel and husband Matt, Melissa of Bend, OR, and Sydney and fianc Brian Kraatz, sisters Kathy Campagna and husband Joe of Omaha, NE, and Beth Podojil of Twinsburg, OH, and brothers Bill Marten and wife Sandy of Mentor, OH, Dr. Larry Marten of Springfield Township, MI, and Ted Marten and wife Kathleen of Stow, OH. And, of course, there are her two grandchildren. Connie was never happier than when playing Hide & Seek with her Owen and Olivia.We will honor Connie with a Celebration of Her Life when safe to do so regarding the Covid pandemic. Losing Connie is a shock to us all. She was a pleasure to be around, and she so easily connected with other people. Maybe she waited until 01:43 that Wednesday so that she could send one last message to her loving friends; count the letters in each word => I LOVE YOU