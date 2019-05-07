Constance Mary Fraser January 15, 1934 - April 27, 2019 San Diego Constance (Connie) Mary Fraser, 85, of San Diego, passed peacefully on April 27th, 2019 in her home with family. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph and Josephine Drewek and lived her early years on a farm. She lived in Hawaii during her teenage years while Joseph worked as an Electrician in Pearl Harbor. Settling in San Diego she attended San Diego State University. She made many friends during her 20-year career in real estate. Her focus was family, faith, and friends. She enjoyed dancing and was active in her church. She lived a full, rich life and always had a smile for anyone she'd meet. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry C. Fraser. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Brown, sons Steven and Brian Brown, 4 grandchildren Liam Brown, Eileen Brown, Michael Armstead, and Stephen Speigler, 4 great-grandchildren Dallen, Trey, Micah, and Ryder Speigler, and her loving sister Elizabeth Riel. Friends and family will be received for visitation Tuesday, May 7th from 4-8pm at El Camino Memorial Chapel, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego. Followed by a memorial service Saturday, May 11th, 11am at El Camino Memorial Chapel, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 7 to May 12, 2019