Constance N. Hart June 16, 1940 - December 30, 2019 San Diego Connie passed away on December 30, 2019, after a long struggle with stomach cancer.Connie was born in Pittsburg, Kansas. She graduated from San Diego High School and went on to earn a degree in Psychology from Miramar College. She worked for the City of San Diego for many years in the City Clerk's Office, Fire Department and Library's Adult Literacy Programs. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, shopping for a deal, playing and staying at Barona Casino, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person.Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Inez, and her brother, Larry.She is survived in this life by her husband of 58 years, Dennis Hart, her children, Shawn Hart (Patricia) and Denise Hart-Pesek, her grandchildren, Dennis, Michael, Shamane, Andrew, and Marla, and sisters, Shirley and Judy. Services will be January 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Rose of Lima, 293 H Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020