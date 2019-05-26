Consuelo Connie' Torres April 4, 1929 - May 20, 2019 San Diego Consuelo "Connie" Torres, age 90, passed away May 20, 2019, after a long battle with dementia/alzheimers at her youngest son's, Jim, Spring Valley home.Mrs. Torres was born in Sonora, Mexico in 1929 and immigrated to Los Angeles in 1955. The family moved to San Diego in 1965 where she spent the remainder of her life rearing her family, working and enjoying her many friends.Her many hobbies included knitting, cooking, sewing, card games. At the top of the list was her life-long passion for gardening. She could make anything grow. Roses were her favorite. Her most rewarding and challenging work was being a foster-mother to dozens of children from troubled teenagers to drug-addicted newborns.Connie's overall favorite hobby was playing the slots at the Sycuan Casino and Caesars Palace and, of course, winning. She won often. She was lucky.Connie is survived by her four sons and their families: Joseph, Michael, Mario (Kathy), Jim (Ronalee) Bourqui, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, George.Her Memorial will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 AM, followed by a hosted reception at the El Cajon Mortuary, 684 S. Mollison Ave., El Cajon.The Interment of her ashes will be held June 5, 2019, at 10:15 AM, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego. Connie will be interred with her husband, George. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 26 to May 30, 2019