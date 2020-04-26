Home

Cora Jean Tarbox


1926 - 2020
Cora Jean Tarbox Obituary
Cora Jean Tarbox December 21, 1926 - April 11, 2020 SAN DIEGO Cora Jean Sybenga Tarbox, 93, of Westport Island, ME, and San Diego, passed April 11, 2020 in El Cajon. She is survived by a son, Jeff of Maine, a daughter, Robin, and son-in-law, Robert Roland of El Cajon; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a foster daughter, Alani; and treasured friends, the Pham family. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald L. Tarbox Jr.Trained as an RN in Obstetrics, she married Ronald Tarbox in 1950, and became a Navy wife. A full-time homemaker, she set an example of community service: counseling young women about human reproduction, helping establish a daycare center, was a docent at the Museum of Man, and in Maine became an inspiration for Westport Island's history community, publishing the town history.Cora was a member of the San Carlos Methodist Church. Memorial service plans are pending.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
