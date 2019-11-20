Home

Corinne Esneault Smith

Corinne Esneault Smith Obituary
Corinne Esneault Peggy' Smith LA MESA Corinne Esneault Smith was born on September 26, 1929, in New Orleans, Louisiana to William Milton Esneault and Evelyn Baker. She gained some fame as a child star doing Downy laundry detergent commercials.Corinne Esneault married Elmer Smith Jr. in 1953, the son of Evelyn's good friend Myrtle. Their first child was Stephen. Nine years later, Corinne gave birth to a daughter, also named Corinne, and five years later, to William. The family moved several times, making homes in Midlothian, illinois; Medina, Washington; and Channelview, Texas. Corinne and Elmer's last move was to San Diego in 1991, where Elmer died six years later. Corinne spent most of her remaining years in a nursing home in El Cajon.Corinne was a kind person and more than willing to sacrifice for her son, Stephen. Her decision to reside in a nursing home enabled him to work and eventually retire. Corinne loved to make jewelry and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren (Karen, Ryan, Patty, Brent, Brian, and William), and three great grandchildren.Corinne will be interred with her husband, Elmer Smith Jr. at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on December 2, at 11a.m. September 26, 1929 - November 8, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
