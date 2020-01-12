Home

Corrine M. Gallagher May 27, 1929 - January 3, 2020 San Diego Corrine M. Gallagher, 90, of San Diego, passed away on January 3, 2020. Corrine was born May 27, 1929 in Duluth, MN. She moved to San Diego in 1954. After retiring from real estate sales, she remained active volunteering with the San Diego Railway Museum serving on the board of directors and as travel guide for 100+ train excursions throughout Mexico. She was also an active member of WOW, San Diego Widow and Widowers Club and enjoyed dancing and travel. Corrine was preceded in death by husbands Kenneth (1975) and James (1992). She is survived by daughters Sharon and Debra, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and best friend George.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
