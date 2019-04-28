Cory Scott Stewart April 21, 1966 - April 22, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness our family announces the death of our beloved brother, father, and grandfather, Cory Scott Stewart, at the age of 53. Cory was born in Butte, MT on April 21, 1966, and passed away in San Diego, CA, on April 22, 2019, after a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. Preceded in death by his wife, Fiona Fish Stewart, Cory is survived by his two daughters, Chelsea and Hayley Stewart; grandchildren, Berlyn Cooper and Van Scott Lopez, sisters Candy Walsh and Kristi Hughes, brother Judd Stewart, and five nephews and nieces.Cory was a graduate from Juniperro Serra High School and lived many years in the Tierrasanta community. He had a very strong work ethic which he applied in a variety of skilled positions from sales to ship fitting to building custom kitchens. Cory had a very strong Christian faith. His passions were his guitar collection, composing music, playing his guitars, and building guitars. His favorite band was AC/DC and his favorite guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. Cory was much loved by his family and best friend, Robert Matzenauer, and his nephew, Joe Walsh, who was like a brother. He had a quick wit and a fun sense of humor which will be missed by all who knew him.A Celebration of Life is planned for May 4th for Cory's friends and family. To attend, call 858-278-7766. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Cory's memory to TierrasantaVillage.org Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary