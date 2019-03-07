Courtland Wakefield Lowerison September 23, 1924 - February 22, 2019 San Diego Courtland "Court" Lowerison was born September 23, 1924 in Boston to Alfredo and Anne Lowerison. In 1935, the family moved to San Diego where Court resided until his passing on February 21, 2019. Court will be remembered as a loving husband to Lorraine Lowerison, his wife of 70 years.Court was the oldest of 7 children. A loving brother to Lindy Lowerison/Barbara (d); Ray Lowerison/Joan; Doreen Tijerina/Manuel; Ruth Lavender/Bill; Stuart Lowerison (d)/Valerie; Elaine Kest (d)/Alan (d). He will be dearly missed by his siblings and many nieces and nephews and their families. A longtime San Diego resident, he graduated from Hoover High School and San Diego State University. After college, he went to work for the San Diego County Treasurer before retiring in 1977.Court served as a sergeant in the US Army in WW II in Italy and North Africa in the 3194th Signal Service Company. Court was always interested in learning new things. He and Lorraine traveled extensively around the world on adventures and met many new friends. Many trips were with the Walk-a-Bouts group. He was also an accomplished square and ballroom dancer. He had many friends from both groups.A celebration of life memorial service will be held March 8, 2019 at 2pm in the Salli Lynn Chapel at the Greenwood Cemetery in San Diego. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019