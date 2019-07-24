Courtney R. Thompson January 22, 1955 - July 15, 2019 San Diego On Monday, July 15, 2019, Courtney R. Thompson passed away peacefully in Mission Viejo, CA at the age of 64.Born in Chicago, January 22, 1955, and adopted at birth by Ralph and Marion Thompson of Park Ridge, IL. He attended Butler University and then completed his studies in Communication at Loyola. His early career was in hospitality at Hyatt and Ritz Carlton, as the original Concierge. Then focused onMedia, Entertainment and was brought to San Diego to run K-Best radio and was involved in production and management. He also was in management of Love 94 and WNWS in Miami. He founded, Broadcast Direct in Miami, and then Thompson Marketing and Advertising.Courtney had a passion and zest for life, loved to travel, was an excellent chef, and supported the arts and many non-profits; he was involved with Special Olympics and was always there for anyone he tooka special interest in. He had a quick wit and a very big heart and always had advice for those in his circle and beyond.He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Marie Thompson; stepson, Brian Daley; brother, Todd Landacre; sister, Beth Leonard; nephew, Doug; and loving service dog, Lola, as well as many close friends and associates around the country. Reception at Harbor Grill 1:00pm-3:00pm, and Burial at Sea Ocean Adventure Catamaran 3:30-5:00, Friday, July 26 at Dana Wharf, California all in Dana Point, Friday, July 26. Celebrations of Courtney's remarkable life will be held in Dana Point, CA, and Coral Gables, FL. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 24, 2019