So sad to hear of Craig's passing...



Craig and his partner Tom Evangelisti gave me an opportunity to pursue my career in pharmaceuticals when they hired me at Dura in 1987. For this I will always be eternally grateful.

Dura was a fun and energized startup business that ultimately ended up being the first of several successful endeavors that Craig was involved in.



Craig, it was great working with you in building Dura & WE Pharmaceuticals. See you on the other side, my friend.

Scott Garner

Coworker