Hi Dani, so sorry to hear about Craig's passing! Our hearts go out to you and the family, many great memories from Poway, give our love to the boys❤God bless all of you in this difficult time, miss you all. Love Rosanna and Alfredo
Rosanna Dinunzio
October 22, 2019
Many memories imprinted on my heart as kids growing up together. We had a great run. R.I.P, my friend.
Andrea Bettis-Bruner
October 14, 2019
One of Craig's go-to phrases that will stick with me for life... "It's all good!".
Many great memories with Craig, Tyler and the family.
-Adam
Adam Burns
October 4, 2019
So sad to hear of Craig's passing...
Craig and his partner Tom Evangelisti gave me an opportunity to pursue my career in pharmaceuticals when they hired me at Dura in 1987. For this I will always be eternally grateful. Dura was a fun and energized startup business that ultimately ended up being the first of several successful endeavors that Craig was involved in.
Craig, it was great working with you in building Dura & WE Pharmaceuticals. See you on the other side, my friend.
Scott Garner
Coworker
October 3, 2019
Craig Enjoyed our adventure together. We made history in the Pharma world and I am happy for our time together!
Tom Evangelisti
Friend
