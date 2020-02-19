|
|
Cristina Abulencia Quinto July 24, 1933 - February 12, 2020 San Diego Born July 24, 1933, in the town of San Fabian, Pangasinan in the Philippines, passed away peacefully from natural causes, while resting in her University City home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Cristina immigrated to the United State in the 1960's with the one and only love of her life, Anecito "Alex" Quinto. Raising four children (Randolph "Randy", Susan, James and John), Cristina was the epitome of the American dream, achieving numerous life accomplishments. As part of the original female working force in this country, she used her intellect and tireless work ethic to have a long career as a Cytotec in San Diego's laboratory industry. She also helped her husband build a successful real estate business, spanning several decades. As an active and avid member of the Filipino community, Cristina helped establish community groups, Pangasinan Association of San Diego County and San Fabian Association of California. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and going to the casino. Cristina was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alex, eldest son, Randy and only daughter, Susan. She is survived by her two boys, James and John, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at El Camino Cemetery: 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121 on Monday February 17, from 4-8pm. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 18th, 1pm at Good Shepard Parish: 8200 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego, CA 92126.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020