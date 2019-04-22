|
Cristobal Samuel Chris' Roman August 20, 1934 - April 9, 2019 San Diego Cristobal (Chris) Samuel Roman died on April 9, 2019, less than three weeks after Dolores, the love of his life and wife of 54 years, passed away. For 84 years, Chris was a living example of spotless integrity, familial loyalty, and unconditional love. He loved puttering in his garden, walking with his family around Chollas Lake, and delivering perfectly-timed jokesand could repair anything with some duct tape and twine. Chris is survived by his four children, Norma (Jos), Daniel, Edward (Carri), and Sylvia (Kahil); and his grandsons, Jos Luis (Laura), Carlos, Jesse, Miguel, Nicolas, Matthew, Daniel, Samuel, George, and Christopher. A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019