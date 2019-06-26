Resources More Obituaries for Curtis McCarty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Curtis John McCarty

Obituary Condolences Flowers Curtis John McCarty January 24, 1937 - June 17, 2019 SAN DIEGO Curtis John McCarty was born on January 24, 1937 to Harry and Margaret McCarty. Harry and Mag were very proud of their Curtis. Curt graduated from Bosse High in 1954. While in school, Curt worked as a life guard and general prankster with his best friends, Tom Warren and Dave Eager. After high school, Curt attended Indiana University where he earned as BS degree in Radio Engineering and a MA degree in Education. It was there where the dashing young graduate student met the sparkly strawberry blond co-Ed named Judy Howard. They fell in love and on August 25, 1962, they were married. After the wedding, Curt and Judy moved to Maine where Curt worked for the University of Maine and Judy, among other things, served as advisor to the local chapter of the AOII sorority. After three years in Maine, Curt and Judy moved again, this time to East Lansing, Michigan. Curt worked for Michigan State. It was in Lansing where Curt earned a PhD in Curriculum Design. Speaking of children, it was also in Lansing where Curt and Judy welcomed their two children, Kate and Dwight. The family of four thrived in Michigan but in 1975, they moved again, this time to California. It wasn't an easy transition, but in time they began to thrive there as they had everywhere else. Curt worked first as a civilian contractor for the Navy but after a year, he took a job as Director of the Independent Learning Center at Mesa College. Curt worked there until 1989 when he moved one last time, to San Diego City College. At City, Curt developed the distance education program, a forerunner of the online education programs now found at universities all over. Curt was many things. He was a talented musician, playing piano solely by ear. He was a photographer, a love of all things aviation and a poet, bad puns mostly, but poetry nevertheless. Costco was Curt's second home. This fact cause his daughter to start a club just for him, the BBA, in recognition of his tendency to buy Kirkland paper products for the apocalypse. Curt was a good friend; generous and kind to everyone. He was a man of integrity and of faith. But above all else, Curt was a good husband and a devoted father. He never missed a baseball game or a piano recital. He attended his wife's work events with her. He supported his family in everything the did and they did the same for him. Curt and Judy were partners in all things in life. They were the bedrock of each other's lives and together leave a legacy of love and devotion through their children and grandchildren. Curt's short battle with cancer ended in June 17, 2019, three months and 13 days after the death of his beloved Judy. Curt is survived by his daughter, Kate (Jim) Mount of Fort Collins, CO and his son Dwight McCarty of Campbell, CA, as well as his grandchildren, Michelle, Daniel and Connor Mount and Lincoln and Campbell McCarty.Services will be held at noon on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Trotter Chapel at First United Methodist Church of San Diego. A reception will follow at the Visitor's Center in Mission Trails Regional Park. Memorial donations may be made to the , the or a . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries