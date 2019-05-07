Cynthia Alleen Cindy' McDaniel September 7, 1961 - March 26, 2019 SAN DIEGO Cynthia McDaniel Williams passed away on March 26th 2019 at the age of 57 in San Diego, surrounded by family and close friends. Cindy was born in La Mesa on September 7th 1961 to Keith and Kay Blair. She spent much of her childhood in Boulevard, CA and The Wisteria Candy Cottage remained one of her favorite San Diego gems.She was academically accomplished; receiving her Doctorate of Education from the University of San Diego in 2004. She went on to become a professor of English at Southwestern College in 2005 and earned her tenure there in 2009. She taught at Southwestern for years 14 years where she was revered and loved by her colleagues and students alike. In addition to her teaching career, she was also a published author; her book Critical Literacy: A Way of Thinking A Way of Life was published in 2006. She is survived by her daughter Megan McDaniel, her husband Jerry Williams and her brother Mike Blair. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory can be made to her favorite San Diego Charity: Lions, Tigers and Bears https://www.lionstigersandbears.org Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 7, 2019