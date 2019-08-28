San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Brothers Mortuary - FD- 1120
1315 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Vista, CA 92083
760-726-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Bagley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Bagley Obituary
Cynthia Bagley August 30, 1937 - July 20, 2019 Vista Cynthia Bagley, 81, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Born August 30, 1937, in England, she lived in Vista for 28 years. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Bagley is survived by her husband of 39 years, Haywood L. Bagley of Vista; son & daughter-in-law Glenn & Roxanne Torres of Lake Elsinore, son Greg Torres of Pennsylvania, son Geoff Torres of Lake Elsinore, and son Haywood Bagley II of Irvine; 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the Miramar National Cemetery with Pastor David Plank officiating. Allen Brothers Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Brothers Mortuary - FD- 1120
Download Now