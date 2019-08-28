|
Cynthia Bagley August 30, 1937 - July 20, 2019 Vista Cynthia Bagley, 81, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Born August 30, 1937, in England, she lived in Vista for 28 years. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Bagley is survived by her husband of 39 years, Haywood L. Bagley of Vista; son & daughter-in-law Glenn & Roxanne Torres of Lake Elsinore, son Greg Torres of Pennsylvania, son Geoff Torres of Lake Elsinore, and son Haywood Bagley II of Irvine; 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the Miramar National Cemetery with Pastor David Plank officiating. Allen Brothers Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019