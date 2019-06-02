Cynthia Fay Stein February 5, 1941 - May 22, 2019 el cajon After a long battle with breast cancer, Cynthia Stein, 78, passed away on May 22, 2019 in the home she loved, surrounded by her children. It might be the only fight she ever lost. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Irving (Dick) Stein and Mildred Harris. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Sucov and Adam Sucov, grandchildren Julia and Aaron, sister Natalie, brother Michael, extended family, and friends.Cynthia was born in Elizabeth, NJ, attended Lakewood High School in New Jersey and graduated from Miami High School in Florida.Her marriage to Joel Sucov of Brooklyn in 1966 brought her to San Diego (divorced 1978). She was a devoted mother, active in the Jewish community, and the Jewish women's nonprofit ORT where she served as President, forming friendships that would last throughout her life. Professionally, Cynthia was a master of reinvention and resourcefulness. A few career highlights: UCSD Tay-Sachs prevention program coordinator, Director of Investments and Operations for a local real estate developer, sole proprietor of Wholesale Interiors, and owner of Galleria Antiques in La Mesa, CA.Spirited, smart, independent, beautiful and generous beyond the pale, Cynthia was like no other. And in the style of her hero, Ol' Blue Eyes, she always did it her way. A service will be held June 2 at Goldstein Funeral Chapel in Edison, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the UCSD Moores Cancer Center Breast Program. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary