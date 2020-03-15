|
Cynthia Lynne Castle July 27, 1950 - March 8, 2020 San Diego, CA Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne Castle, 69, of San Diego, CA, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 27, 1950, in Omaha, NE, the eldest of 4 children born to Betty Ruth (Nygaard) and John Arthur Tipton. As a child, she moved with her family to San Diego, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Russell Castle, and lived until her death. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Cindy gave selflessly of herself throughout her entire life. Her care, counsel, wit, and unwavering support will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Joe; her daughters Dr. Shannon Castle and husband, Terence Traughber Jr.; and Jody Coe, husband Jared, and their 4 daughters; son Drew Castle; granddaughter Regan Watt; mother Betty Tipton; and her sisters Pamela McCullum and husband Wayne; and Paula Augustus and husband Bill. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30pm on March 21 at First Presbyterian Church of San Diego, 320 Date Street. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to World Vision International, PO Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020