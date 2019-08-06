|
Cynthia Nagel Wexler February 24, 1927 - August 3, 2019 San Diego Cynthia N. Wexler passed away peacefully in her sleep in San Diego, CA. She was born in Chicago, IL, to Morris and Rose Nagel. Cynthia attended the University of Wisconsin starting in 1944 (where she complained that there weren't enough boys around because so many were off at war). She married Sydney Wexler in 1951 and had one son, David, in 1953. Cynthia was actively involved in managing the law practice of her husband and his brother in downtown Chicago. Both she and Sydney were extremely active in the Jewish community in Chicago. When they moved to Sebastopol, CA, she became president of the local synagogue in Santa Rosa that so warmly embraced her and her husband. In 1992, they moved to San Diego to play an active role in the life of their grandchildren. Cynthia was beloved and respected by family and friends. Just a few months ago, she suffered the loss of her beloved husband. Cynthia is now survived by her son, David, and daughter-in-law Connie Brunig; her grandchildren, Juliana and Joe; and her brother Jerry Nagel. She will be buried at a small private ceremony. Donations in Cynthia's memory can be made to the United Jewish Federation at https://www.jewishinsandiego.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019