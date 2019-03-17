Cynthia Ruth Cindy' Young August 6, 1950 - March 8, 2019 San Deigo, CA Cynthia Ruth Young found final peace on March 8th 2019, joining her husband Clyde in heaven. Cindy was born on August 6th, 1950 in St. Louis Missouri to Helen Richardson Young and Paul Young who proceeded her in death. After becoming a mother to Heather Ruth Young Borchert, Cindy moved to San Diego in 1975 where she lived the remainder of her life. Cindy was married to Clyde Parks on September 25th, 1982 at Balboa Park. She worked as an Executive Assistant at SDG&E until her retirement in January of 2004. After her husband's passing in 2004, Cindy focused her energy on many philanthropic endeavors with her most passionate love centering on the support of rescued animals. Cindy's enormous heart and beautiful smile warmed everyone she met throughout her life. Nothing brought her greater joy than being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Anyone who met Cindy is familiar with her caring nature and how she could instantly bring you into her world and make you feel at home. There is a new star in the night sky burning bright to remind us all the love she has left here with us. A funeral mass will be held for Cindy on March 20th at 11 AM at Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held from 12:15 to 5 at Admiral Baker Clubhouse. All of Cindy's family and friends are invited to attend both and in lieu of sending flowers the family requests donations be made in her name at one of the following: , ASPCA, or Farm Sanctuary. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary