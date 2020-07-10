Cynthia Vanessa Cole March 23, 1979 - July 4, 2020 San Diego On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Cynthia Vanessa Cole, our beloved sister, family member, and friend, passed away at the age of 41, in St. George, Utah, during a hiking trip at Zion National Park. She was a longtime resident of San Diego.Cynthia was born on March 23, 1979 in Los Angeles, California. She received her undergraduate degree from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business in 2001, with a major in Finance. She has been a career public servant, working for the County of San Diego for almost 20 years in several accounting roles.Cynthia is survived by her brothers, Gary Cole, Jr. and George Cole; sister, Patricia Cole; and numerous extended family. She was predeceased by her mother, Georgina Cole, and father, Gary Cole, Sr.Cynthia had so many passions in her life that she shared with her family and friends. She was a lover of all music from country to hip-hop and could prescribe you a song for any situation to make your day. She loved to travel and experience culture. She's traveled to many places including the Hague, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. She also loved the theater and watched a show whenever she could. Additionally, she was a phenomenal photographer and volunteered to take photos for birthdays, quinceaeras, weddings, and other events. She really had a great eye for capturing the right moments.Cynthia's loving spirit, calming presence, and quiet humor has touched so many hearts. She was devoted to her family and friends, especially her baby brother, George. After her father's passing, Cynthia took George under her wings and they have experienced so many passions together including Comic-Con, concerts, movies, and restaurants.All are invited to virtually attend a mass at Georgetown University's Dahlgren Chapel this Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 7:00pm (EST) via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/georgetownuniv
) for prayer. After mass, at 8:00pm (EST), there will be a virtual memorial to celebrate and toast Cynthia. For those interested in attending the virtual memorial, please email cynthia.v.cole.memorial@gmail.com by Friday, July 10 at 8:00pm (EST) and a link will be forwarded to you. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Ugift account of George Cole (go to Ugiftable.com
, enter Ugift code: D8K-P9D, Enter gift-giver's name and gift amount, make the gift via electronic funds transfer or check).