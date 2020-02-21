|
Cyril John Hines February 9, 1928 - February 3, 2020 San Diego Cyril passed away February 3, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was 91. Cyril was born February 9, 1928 in Fairmont, MN, to Edward and Isabel (Cronin) Hines. He married his wife Joyce in 1951 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont. Cyril retired as a Chief Petty Officer, Submarine Service, US Navy. He retired again after 20 years at San Diego State University. He is survived by his wife Joyce, three children Cynthia, Michael, and Heidi, grandson Jared, brother Norbert and sister Alice Simon. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George and sister Loretta Novak. Inurnment will be at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020