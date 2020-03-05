|
|
Dale Hyder June 10, 1943 - March 3, 2020 Santee Loving and fun husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, and outlaw (insiders know).Dale passed away after suffering from chronic kidney disease.Dale is survived by wife, Mary, sons, Brian, Scott, Rick and daughter, Kim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and brothers, nieces and nephews, dear friends, in-laws and outlaws.Preceded in death by daughter, Kelly, brother, Jody, parents, Lester and Norma Jane and puppies, Koko Head and Alfie Fala.Race tracker.Navy aerial photographer during Vietnam.Projectionist.President of Local 297 - IATSE.State of Hawaii record for skydiving 28,100 feet.Flew airplanes, jumped out of airplanes, raced motorcycles, bungee jumped, parasailed, dove off of a cliff in Negril, and was fearless...it ain't crazy if you can do it.Funeral service is Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11am at Featheringill Mortuary located at 6322 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA.In lieu of flowers please contribute to Alzheimers San Diego https://www.alzsd.org/ or take a family member out to breakfast or dinner and build good memories.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020