San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Hyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Hyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Hyder Obituary
Dale Hyder June 10, 1943 - March 3, 2020 Santee Loving and fun husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, and outlaw (insiders know).Dale passed away after suffering from chronic kidney disease.Dale is survived by wife, Mary, sons, Brian, Scott, Rick and daughter, Kim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and brothers, nieces and nephews, dear friends, in-laws and outlaws.Preceded in death by daughter, Kelly, brother, Jody, parents, Lester and Norma Jane and puppies, Koko Head and Alfie Fala.Race tracker.Navy aerial photographer during Vietnam.Projectionist.President of Local 297 - IATSE.State of Hawaii record for skydiving 28,100 feet.Flew airplanes, jumped out of airplanes, raced motorcycles, bungee jumped, parasailed, dove off of a cliff in Negril, and was fearless...it ain't crazy if you can do it.Funeral service is Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11am at Featheringill Mortuary located at 6322 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA.In lieu of flowers please contribute to Alzheimers San Diego https://www.alzsd.org/ or take a family member out to breakfast or dinner and build good memories.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
Download Now