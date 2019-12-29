|
|
Dale Keith Damschen September 10, 1950 - December 17, 2019 San Diego A memorial service will be held at Eastlake Community Church in Chula Vista on January 11, 2020 at 12pm. He was born September 10, 1950 in Kitsap County, Washington to Donald Damschen and Veldyine Gonser.Dale lived in Poulsbo, Washington as a boy and graduated from North Kitsap High School. After graduating, he joined the navy and is a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Constellation and the USS Jouett. He also taught communications technology at the Naval Training Center, San Diego.After serving for 10 years he attended and graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor's degree in engineering. Following, he worked at SAIC, a defense contracting company, for 30 years and delighted in his job as a programmer engineer.Dale was an active member at Chula Vista Missionary Church and Harbor Home as a young man. He went on to be a founding member, elder, and treasurer at Eastlake Community Church. There, he also led small groups and was coach of the softball team.He enjoyed golfing and playing softball with his children and friends. His other hobbies were gardening and cooking for his friends. More recently, Dale was an enthusiastic grandfather and loved his family very much.Dale is survived by his sons, Daniel and Joel Damschen; daughter, Sarah Damschen; grandchildren, Colton, Oliver, and PiaLena Damschen; and sisters, Laurie Zagel, Paula Ryder, and Valerie Giles. He was smart, kind, generous, and meant the world to his family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019