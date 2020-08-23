Dale Leon GumserAugust 23, 1926 - March 13, 2020Imperial BeachDale Leon Gumser, age 93, passed away at home with family in Imperial Beach, CA on March 13, 2020. Dale was born August 23, 1926, in Holland, Michigan, to Oscar Benjamin Gumser and Nellie Florence (Gringhaus) Gumser. His parents, older brother Norm, younger brother Augie and his sister Betty all preceded Dale on their eternal journey. Dale now rests beside his wife June Gumser, who passed in 1999.Dale grew up on his parent's strawberry and willow farm, where his ethics and work habits were honed, polished, and tested. His work experience varied from laying rails on the railroad in his early teens to be being a soda jerk at the local hangout.At 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served in the South Pacific on a LCT during WW II. After the war, he returned to Michigan using the GI Bill to get his teaching degree from Western Michigan. But prior to entering the world of education, the Korean War broke out. Dale decided to rejoin the Navy, obtaining a Commission as a Naval Officer. He then served during the Korean War and the Viet Nam War until he retired in 1969 as a Lieutenant Commander. Dale was a proud Navy man and truly loved his country. He flew the flag every day. A few days before he passed, he was humbled to see the Memorial Plaque at Mt. Soledad in his honor.After retiring from the Navy, Dale went back to college to get his Master's Degree, started teaching at Imperial Beach Elementary, and soon became the Principal at Harbor View Elementary. He enjoyed his second career as an educator and retired in 1985.Dale returned to Michigan after WW II and married June Rose Kuhlman July 5, 1947. They had two sons, Gerry and Bob. In 1955 Dale got orders to be stationed in San Diego, where he finished his Naval career. Dale and June were married 52 years before she passed. We do not believe there is a perfect couple, but our parents came close. They were wonderful parents in every way. We love and miss them every day. And how they loved their grandchildren, they truly enjoyed being Grandma and Grandpa. Dale and June had such fun traveling in their RV on family camp trips to June Lake and caravanning with their close group of MOAA friends across the United States. They bragged that they visited 49 states in their RV. Dale was active in Imperial Beach Little League, Pony and Colt Leagues, Boy Scouts, and The Rotary Club.Dale looked forward to his Barona outings, the machines, and the buffet... some even knew him by name. He loved the ocean, whether it was looking out over it dreaming of being on it again, serving proudly on a Navy ship or vacationing on a cruise ship to Hawaii, Antarctica, Alaska and the Mediterranean. In October 2014, Dale was so overwhelmed with patriotism when he was honored to participate in The Honor Flight visit to the war memorials in Washington D.C., where World WarII veterans are treated as VIPs.Dale had two final requests for his services, to have a military honor guard and to play his favorite song by Frank Sinatra "My Way." "I did it my way," he would say about his wonderful life of 93 years. We were able to honor those requests at Glen Abbey on March 23, 2020. That was the last day that an honor guard could participate at a funeral due to Covid-19.Dale is survived by his two sons, two daughters-in-law and three grandsons. Gerry, wife Laurie (Fallbrook) and sons Greg and Brad; Bob, wife Eileen (Imperial Beach) and son Ben, daughter Kari Anne who passed July 4, 1997.None of this conveys how good a man he was. He was a good man, a good person, a great Dad and the best Grandpa ever!! We could not have asked for a better role model. Happy heavenly 94th birthday! Love you Dad! Love you Grandpa! Love you Pop!