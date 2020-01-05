|
|
Dale Schmidt December 19, 1931 - January 2, 2020 Escondido Dale Schmidt, 88, died peacefully at home on January 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Dale was born in Kansas City, MO, on December 19, 1931, the only child of Nick and Ethel Schmidt. After four years in the Navy, Dale graduated from UC Berkeley with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. Dale spent more than 40 years in computer hardware design and development. He held two technology-related patents, and started his own consulting and hardware design firm. He earned his private pilot's license in his 20s. He owned and operated an FAA certified Ground and Flight School, aircraft rental and fuel business at Gillespie Field in El Cajon, CA, and after he retired, he taught aviation ground school at Palomar Community College in San Marcos for 10 years. Dale married Joan Anderson in May 1951; they were married for 68 years and together raised four children. At the time of his death, he also had four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He and Joan were members of House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Escondido, California, for almost 60 years. Family and faith were very important to him, and the source of his greatest joy and comfort. Dale is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Victoria Latham and Diane Benton; grandchildren Melissa Posch, Brittany McLean, Allison Meckes and Kellyn McLean; and great-grandsons Robbie, Owen and Declan Posch. He was predeceased by his son Duane Schmidt and daughter Dina Ragsdale. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 18, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Escondido.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020